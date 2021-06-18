County Narcan training and COVID-19 vaccine bus will hit the road

A mobile human services unit will provide on-the-spot Narcan training and COVID-19 vaccinations in communities throughout Kenosha County beginning next week, Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services (ADRC) director Rebecca Dutter announced Friday.

“This is really all about taking the services that are available to help people, out to the people who might need them but may not be inclined to come to us in office or clinical settings,” Dutter said. “We want it to be productive. We want to go where the people are.”

Housed in a small bus, the Human Services on the Go unit will also offer information on substance abuse treatment options and information regarding street drugs containing fentanyl.

The effort is a partnership between ADRC and other agencies to bring vital services to targeted areas throughout the summer. The Human Services on the Go unit will travel to specific areas on certain dates, stopping as needed to engage with possible clients. These areas were determined based on overdose call data collected by emergency medical services departments countywide, said Kenosha County Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss, the organizer of this initiative.