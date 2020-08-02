You have permission to edit this article.
County Republicans to host "Pints and Politics" gathering
The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its social “Pints and Politics" this month.

It will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at Mason’s, 7000 74th Place. All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend this free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Special guest speaker for the evening will be Candidate for Assembly Ed Hibsch. Hibsch will discuss his campaign to win the 64th Assembly District election.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262-697-6144.

