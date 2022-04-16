County supervisor Zach Rodrigquez wins close race in recount after tying Alyssa Williams, having name drawn from a hat

BRISTOL — Incumbent Kenosha County supervisor Zach Rodriquez, who fell two votes shy on Election Day, gained enough votes to tie during the hand recount Saturday — and won the seat at the draw from a hat.

He defeated newcomer Alyssa Williams, who could not be reached by press time Saturday for comment following the reversal. The District 8 recount was held in the Public Hearing Room at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., in Bristol.

It is unknown if Williams will seek further review of the process.

It was the last of three county supervisor recounts to take place this week. Earlier Saturday, the recount produced no change in the District 9 race, in which voters re-elected County Board Supervisor John O’Day.

The overall vote totals remained 818 for O’Day, the sitting chairman of the board, and 809 for challenger Daniel Nyberg.

Nyberg has five business days to seek further appeal through Kenosha County Circuit Court. Attorney Anthony Nudo, who represented Nyberg during the recount said he did not have authority Saturday to sign an affidavit on Nyberg’s behalf indicating further review would not be pursued.

O’Day has been a County Board supervisor since 1996. He said he sought re-election to help maintain the AAA rating the county has achieved and ensure road and facility maintenance stays on track.

A recount conducted Thursday resulted in no change in the District 11 race. Supervisor-elect Zach Stock narrowly defeated challenger Guida Brown by seven votes.

Participating in the recount are representatives of each political party, as well as Bachochin and Chief Deputy Clerk Michelle Nelson and Deputy County Clerk Alyssa Padien.

In the case of a tie, the names were reportedly written on identical size pieces of paper and Nelson drew the winner.

The swearing in of County Board members is slated for Tuesday.

The board’s organizational meeting, at which the new County Board chairman will be named, will be held immediately following the 7:30 p.m. annual meeting Tuesday in the County Board Room at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Kenosha.

