County to start two free weekly events at park, other summer parks events canceled

Kenosha County Parks changes

Picnic in the Park at Petrifying Springs Park, scheduled for Aug. 22., is canceled.

The weekly Movie Night in the Park at Petrifying Springs, which had already been canceled through July, is now off for the entire 2020 season.

Bristol Woodstock, a weekly concert series that was to debut this summer at Bristol Woods Park, is now canceled for the season.

The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration scheduled to coincide with the Aug. 11 Twilight Jazz concert at the Anderson Arts Center is canceled. Kemper Center Inc., which hosts the Twilight Jazz series, has not yet announced whether the other concerts scheduled for this summer will be held.

Fourth of July beach limits

Silver Lake Park Beach, which opened earlier this month with a temporary capacity limit, will have a strictly enforced limit in place on the Fourth of July, typically the park’s busiest day of the year.

On that day, 121 vehicles will be allowed to enter the park. The beach fee will be collected at the main entrance. Admission to the park will not be allowed after that capacity is reached, as Collins noted that, historically, nearly all Silver Lake Park visitors on July 4 are there to use the beach.