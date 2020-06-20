County to start two free weekly events at park, other summer parks events canceled

Two free, weekly events at Petrifying Springs Park will begin the week of June 22, while other county parks events throughout the summer are now canceled due to social distancing concerns, Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins announced today.
Yoga in the Park and Fitness in the Park will be held at 5:30 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday through the second week in August.
These events are in Area 3 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers. While admission is free, advance registration is required before each session. Drop-ins will not be allowed to participate.
Weekly classes will be capped at 100 participants for Yoga and 40 for Fitness, and spots for participants will be marked on the ground to ensure proper social distancing, Collins said.
Yoga in the Park is sponsored by Yoga & Friends. The link to register is https://yogainthepark2020.eventbrite.com.
Fitness in the Park, a full-body workout class, is sponsored by Yoga Tree Wellness Center. Online registration is available at https://fitnessinthepark2020.eventbrite.com.
“We’re glad to be able to offer these events this summer while observing the proper social distancing that our current public health situation demands,” Collins said. “Unfortunately, there are other parks events and programs where controlling distancing is more difficult, so cancellations are necessary this year.”
Kenosha County Parks changes
Picnic in the Park at Petrifying Springs Park, scheduled for Aug. 22., is canceled.
The weekly Movie Night in the Park at Petrifying Springs, which had already been canceled through July, is now off for the entire 2020 season.
Bristol Woodstock, a weekly concert series that was to debut this summer at Bristol Woods Park, is now canceled for the season.
The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration scheduled to coincide with the Aug. 11 Twilight Jazz concert at the Anderson Arts Center is canceled. Kemper Center Inc., which hosts the Twilight Jazz series, has not yet announced whether the other concerts scheduled for this summer will be held.
Fourth of July beach limits
Silver Lake Park Beach, which opened earlier this month with a temporary capacity limit, will have a strictly enforced limit in place on the Fourth of July, typically the park’s busiest day of the year.
On that day, 121 vehicles will be allowed to enter the park. The beach fee will be collected at the main entrance. Admission to the park will not be allowed after that capacity is reached, as Collins noted that, historically, nearly all Silver Lake Park visitors on July 4 are there to use the beach.
Similarly, Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake will allow 100 vehicles to enter the main north parking lot before the park will be closed to further visitors for the day to limit capacity at the beach.
The Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers will remain open on July 4, but users will be required to pay the park entry fee and will be subject to the capacity limitations. Dog park users are instead encouraged that day to use the Warren Close Bark Park adjacent to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall or the Harris Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs.
“We regret this inconvenience but feel we must take these steps to protect the health and safety of our parks visitors and staff,” Collins said.
More information about Kenosha County Parks and the dog parks is available online at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org and by following Kenosha County Parks on Facebook and Instagram.
