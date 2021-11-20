Court brief: 17-year-old stabbing suspect waives hearing

A 17-year-old Kenosha teenager who faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court and had his case bound over for trial.

Angel M. Pena, of the 5300 block of 65th Place, who is free from custody on a $10,000 signature bond, is due in court Feb. 3 for a judicial pre-trial hearing.

If convicted, Pena faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison.

Pena is accused of stabbing another man in the back of his neck with a pocket knife Oct. 10, according to the criminal complaint. The victim stated the two had an argument over $10.

Police found a black folding knife on top of a towel near the kitchen sink at the residence. Pena told police he grabbed the knife when the victim refused to give him the $10, and the two "wrestled back and forth."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0