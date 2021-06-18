Court brief: Bond lowered in May crash

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday cut a cash bond in half for a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman who faces five charges after a high-speed chase May 7 that ended in a crash.

Keating changed the bond for Vyronica L. Evans from $50,000 to $25,000. She is due back in court July 12 for a status conference at 1 p.m.

Evans, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, is charged with felony counts of fleeing/eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and violating county institution laws.

A passenger in her vehicle, Henry L. Moorer, remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond. He is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver THC and bail jumping. Moorer has a motion hearing set for June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Trooper attempted to pull over Evans' vehicle on Highway 158 near the East Frontage Road because it did not have a rear license plate.

The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph before it crashed into a ditch near Highway KR. A loaded 9 mm handgun, a 50-round magazine and 20.7 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle, and marijuana and a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA were found on Evans' person at the jail.

