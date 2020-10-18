Court briefs: Kenosha man faces arson charge

Arson charge filed against Kenosha man
A 29-year-old Kenosha man faces a felony charge of arson after he allegedly set a pile of clothing on fire Oct. 11.
Kaiona C. Poepoe-Vigil remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He is due back in Circuit Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence and spoke to a female, who stated the defendant had burned her clothing on the front porch. The woman said the two had gotten into an argument, and eventually she received a text message from the man with photographs of a stack of her clothing, and one of Poepoe-Vigil lighting the pile on fire with a lighter.
In a conversation with police, he admitted he burned the clothes and also that he had sent the victim several text messages.
If convicted of the felony, he faces a total possible prison term of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000. Poepoe-Vigil also is charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
High-speed chase leads to charges
A 20-year-old Kenosha man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last month faces three criminal charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Ontario D. Williams is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police investigating a weapons complaint were given information about a suspect vehicle and, four days later, an officer located that vehicle traveling at 15 mph above the speed limit An officer then located the vehicle in the 7900 block of Sheridan Road, and when authorites attempted to stop it, the defendant allegedly accelerated to more than 100 mph in a chase toward Illinois. The pursuit was terminated. The vehicle involved was listed to a woman who, two days later, reported the vehicle stolen.
Surveillance video from a gas station showed the defendant and another man in the stolen vehicle, the complaint indicates.
The felonies carry a total possible prison term of 13 years, six months and a fine of $35,000. Williams, who remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Gurnee man faces sixth OWI charge
A 39-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man was arrested Oct. 7 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie for his sixth drunken-driving charge.
Donald L. Williams faces a maximum prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine for the felony OWI charge. Williams also is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failing to install an ignition interlocking device.
Williams is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie police officer clocked Williams’ vehicle at 72 mph in a 35 zone on 47th Avenue. When he was stopped at a residence in Zion, Ill., Williams apologized for his speed, stating “he drives the area all the time and the hills make it fun.”
The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants from inside the vehicle. The defendant stated he hadn’t had anything to drink since the previous night, but failed a series of field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.159.
A passenger in the vehicle was arrested for possession of 2.43 grams of cocaine. He has not yet been charged.
Court records indicate that Williams has previous drunken driving convictions on July 22, 2006, in Lake County (Ill.); June 28, 2008, in Kenosha County; April 30, 2015, in Racine County; Sept. 16, 2015, in Kenosha County; and Jan. 2, 2016, in Lake County.
