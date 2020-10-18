Court briefs: Kenosha man faces arson charge

Ontario D. Williams is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police investigating a weapons complaint were given information about a suspect vehicle and, four days later, an officer located that vehicle traveling at 15 mph above the speed limit An officer then located the vehicle in the 7900 block of Sheridan Road, and when authorites attempted to stop it, the defendant allegedly accelerated to more than 100 mph in a chase toward Illinois. The pursuit was terminated. The vehicle involved was listed to a woman who, two days later, reported the vehicle stolen.

Surveillance video from a gas station showed the defendant and another man in the stolen vehicle, the complaint indicates.

The felonies carry a total possible prison term of 13 years, six months and a fine of $35,000. Williams, who remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Gurnee man faces sixth OWI charge

A 39-year-old Gurnee, Ill., man was arrested Oct. 7 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie for his sixth drunken-driving charge.