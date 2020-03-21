COVID-19 cases continue to tick up in Kenosha County

Seven Kenosha County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent data from the county health department, a rapid rise over the course of a week.
Kenosha had its first positive test for the virus Monday, adding new cases each day. Two additional cases were added late Friday.
Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health director, said it is unclear exactly how many people in the county have been tested.
“Hospital numbers of ever changing and not reported to us in real time, making it difficult to provide an accurate, timely count of tests,” Freiheit said. As of Friday afternoon, she said, the department knew of 81 open tests. “But we have reason to believe this number is low.”
The most recent statewide data available Saturday showed 281 people tested positive in the state of 4,909 people tested. That statewide data still showed Kenosha with five cases, so the state information was likely already outdated with its posting.
Four people in Wisconsin had died of the illness by Saturday morning. More than 21,000 cases have been reported nationally; New York is the hardest-hit state, with 7.630 cases and 45 deaths as of Saturday morning.
State health officials have said there will likely be thousands of Wisconsin residents affected by the virus, as the spread has outstripped availability of testing.
In Illinois, the statewide tally hit 753 Saturday.
Illinois residents were under orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to shelter in place beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, following similar moves by governors in California, New York and New Jersey.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools and some businesses, including bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, and hair salons closed, but said he does not anticipate a statewide shelter-in-place order. He is instead asking people to voluntarily stay home. Republican leaders of the state legislature on Saturday said they agree with that move.
Out and about
Health officials have been promoting the idea of social distancing and avoiding public places as a way to slow the spread of the virus and to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
In Kenosha, many people appeared to be ignoring those recommendations Saturday. While some stores, including national chains like Kohl’s, have voluntarily closed during the outbreak, those that remain open appeared busy.
At Hobby Lobby, 7014 Green Bay Road, the store was packed with shoppers, some wearing medical masks. One woman in the store pushed a shopping cart with her face wrapped in a colorful knit scarf.
Two 18-year-old girls, both high school students, were among the shoppers. They said they were not nervous about the spread of the virus.
“I just needed to get out,” said one girl, who declined to give her name. “I haven’t left the house in eight days.”
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said Saturday that his department has daily briefings with public health officials in the county on Covid-19 response. He said the department is well-stocked with supplies including masks and protective gear. “We are in good shape,” Leipzig said. “We are ready, we’ve been preparing for this for years.”
In the hardest-hit areas of the United States, health officials have started to restrict access to testing to healthcare workers and people with severe symptoms who are hospitalized, according to the Washington Post.
Testing for the virus
In Kenosha County, Froedtert South on Tuesday opened a drive-thru testing facility at the Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Clinic, 10256 Old Green Bay Road in Pleasant Prairie. Patients need an appointment and a referral from a physician to be tested. On Saturday, healthcare workers in full-body safety gear stood next to a van parked inside a tent where testing takes place, working at a folding table.
Meanwhile, Advocate Aurora, the largest healthcare provider in the state, announced Friday it was postponing plans to open drive-thru testing sites because of a nationwide shortage of tests.
According to a statement from Aurora, new guidelines from state officials, the Illinois Hospital Association and the Wisconsin Hospital Association are urging providers to save tests for the most critical cases. “As a health care provider and a member of our communities, we have a responsibility to prioritize testing for the most vulnerable and save lives by taking decisive action to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Aurora stated in a media release Friday.
Aurora is advocating that people who have symptoms of the virus that are not severe to self-quarantine.
Kenosha County is providing COVID-19 updates online at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2043/COVID-19-Information-Center
Residents with non-emergency questions about the virus are asked to call 2-1-1.