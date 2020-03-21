COVID-19 cases continue to tick up in Kenosha County

Seven Kenosha County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the most recent data from the county health department, a rapid rise over the course of a week.

Kenosha had its first positive test for the virus Monday, adding new cases each day. Two additional cases were added late Friday.

Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health director, said it is unclear exactly how many people in the county have been tested.

“Hospital numbers of ever changing and not reported to us in real time, making it difficult to provide an accurate, timely count of tests,” Freiheit said. As of Friday afternoon, she said, the department knew of 81 open tests. “But we have reason to believe this number is low.”

The most recent statewide data available Saturday showed 281 people tested positive in the state of 4,909 people tested. That statewide data still showed Kenosha with five cases, so the state information was likely already outdated with its posting.

Four people in Wisconsin had died of the illness by Saturday morning. More than 21,000 cases have been reported nationally; New York is the hardest-hit state, with 7.630 cases and 45 deaths as of Saturday morning.