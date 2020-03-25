COVID-19 Response Initiative launched on Volunteer Wisconsin website

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, significant community needs are developing in response to individuals having to self-quarantine and practice social distancing and the closure of schools, businesses, and other community resources.

To connect potential volunteers and organizations addressing these pressing concerns, the United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association created the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website.

The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found on the Volunteer Wisconsin website at www.volunteerwisconsin.org.

“Many of the needs that communities across our state are currently facing and those that will arise in the coming weeks will require the assistance of volunteers to help provide critical services, such as food distribution, supplementing staff at medical or care facilities, services for children, and transportation to essential medical visits,” said Charlene Mouille, executive director of United Way of Wisconsin.

The Volunteer Wisconsin website will provide a centralized location for organizations throughout the state to post information on projects addressing these needs and for people interested in helping others search for COVID-19 response projects in their local communities,” said Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Serve Wisconsin.

