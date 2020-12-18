COVID and Christmas

The coronavirus has altered life as we know it, including during this holiday season.
Local pastors are offering words of wisdom and peace and encouraging their members to feed their faith so fears will starve. They also remind members that if they feed their fears, faith will starve.
Fr. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne in Pleasant Prairie said that he wonders when people will learn to overcome the fear of the unknown. He adds that there is much uncertainty with many things - such as the virus, the election and civil unrest -- and most are growing weary of it.
“I think this Adventv -- which is about prayer, studying Scripture, and waiting for the Messiah -- has been especially fruitful for those who seek him,” he said. “We're a little less trusting in worldly ways and worldly news, which are so tenuous, so deceptive, so fleeting, that it is the very recipe for frustration to place our hope in them. We need peace. We need to be at peace in our hearts, so that God may dwell there, to make us strong. Doubtless, there are battles to be fought before we get there. This is Advent. It has never been different.”
Through the darkness of the winter days and our sullenness, Weighner said it may help us seek the light which alone can give hope, even beyond the drudgery of waiting for things beyond our control.
“God alone is our Father, who has sent his Son to lead us through the twisted paths of this world to the places on high, of light and warmth, where we will enter into all things good, that can never be taken from us,” he said. “God alone thinks of us, looks upon us without ceasing, and always for the good. May we all be renewed by the hope of these days, for Christ is knocking at the door, and he is faithful. My most sincere prayers for a Blessed Advent and a Joyous Christmas to each of you.”
Season of anticipation
Rev. Kevin Taylor, pastor of Journey Church explained that everyone needs a Savior because we have spent our entire lives running after whatever is next.
“We just wanted to get to high school. Then we just wanted to get out of high school. Then we just wanted to get into college. Then we just wanted to find that special someone, he said. “Then we wanted a house. Then we wanted stuff to put in the house. Then we wanted kids. Then we wanted a great vacation. We're constantly punting down the field of our lives toward the next thing.”
He said the entire Advent and Christmas season is built on anticipation. He noted as soon as the decorations are up, you’re young children begin asking how many sleeps until Christmas.
“But on Dec. 26, though it was good, you’ll realize it was a false crescendo, and you'll go, ‘Well, 364 days until Christmas,’” he said. “But what doesn't fade is to embrace the God who promised to send us Jesus, because he promised to accomplish great things in our lives and he promised that one day he’d return — this time not as a baby, but as a King. If you truly believe that, then dial your heart into him today and let the temporary things have a lesser hold in your life.”
The universal message
With COVID-19 keeping many away from churches, family and friends, Rev. Erik Carlson, Lead Minister at Bradford Community Church UU explained that Christmas this year might seem uniquely painful and meaningless.
“But as Unitarian Universalists who glean meaning and spiritual inspiration from all the world’s religious traditions, we like to think of this Christmas as a way of appreciating the universal message of the holiday regardless of the times in which we celebrate,” he said. “At face value, the story of Christmas is an elegantly simple one: the meager birth of an ordinary child, born into poverty and oppression, who grew to lead one of the most influential lives in all of human history.”
Carlson said that Jesus’ message was one of radical inclusion and even more radical justice, calling out hypocrisy and suffering wherever he encountered them, uplifting the dignity of those ostracized and shunned by their society, and ultimately sacrificing himself rather than compromise his integrity.
“As difficult as it might be for us to confront the realities of having Christmas alone, we may still take heart in the life and impact of this singular man whose birth we celebrate. This December, as in any other, might the spirit of Christmas compel us to love more, be more compassionate and pursue ever more justice in the coming year," he said. "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”
Forced to slow down
While it might seem trite to say that so much is changed this year and for the Christmas season Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt said we are all impacted by this in many ways.
“This will be the first time in 43 years that I will be home on Christmas Eve and not in church leading worship with the reading of Scripture, lighting of the Christ candle, singing 'Silent Night' as the candles in the congregation are lit and looking out into a sanctuary filled with people standing shoulder to shoulder as they pass the love and light of Christ that fills the room with the beauty of warm candlelight, the exhaustion of leaving church at 1 a.m. and returning home to wrap presents and make egg casserole for family that would gather on Christmas Day,” she said. “It is the first time in years that many traditions from The Messiah Sing-a-long to the Living Nativity to family parties and gatherings that will be missed. And we rightly grieve the change as we try to stay healthy and keep others healthy and respect our health care workers fatigue from their extraordinary care of us.”
And yet, despite the disappointments, this season is an opportunity to escape from the busyness, the commercialization and overwhelming fatigue shopping and preparation that threaten to remove us from fully participated in preparing for the birth of the Christ child.
“This year, not because of our choice, but because of a pandemic that has been thrust upon us, we have been forced to slow down, to reconsider everything of the past and forge new ways of connecting with others and receiving the Christ child,” Patterson-Sumwalt explained. “Returning to the story found in the gospels we find our re-connection with God, ourselves and the greater world. We re-read the story of a simple family without great means who had to leave their extended family to give birth to our savior. We recall how the baby was born not in the comfort of Mary and Joseph's home but in a strange place; a cave filled with animals. They then received unexpected guests of shepherds and Magi and did so with grace.”
While we may feel out of place during this pandemic-influenced Christmas, but Patterson-Sumwalt hopes we find ourselves connected to the Holy Family in new in deeper ways.
“May God, coming in Jesus give us the calm, peace, acceptance and grace that Mary and Joseph demonstrated all throughout this story,” she said. “May we find ourselves open to a broader sliver of humanity as we reach out and care for one another by trying to stay healthy and keep others healthy, by sharing with those who are without financially this year not only without gifts but without food and shelter, by encouraging and supporting all of the health care workers and other essential workers who keep our lives going, by reaching out to those who are experiencing depression in this season, and by offering compassion to families known and unknown who will not have an opportunity to gather in 2021 because COVID has taken the lives of their loved ones.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!