COVID and Christmas

The coronavirus has altered life as we know it, including during this holiday season.

Local pastors are offering words of wisdom and peace and encouraging their members to feed their faith so fears will starve. They also remind members that if they feed their fears, faith will starve.

Fr. Robert Weighner, pastor of St. Anne in Pleasant Prairie said that he wonders when people will learn to overcome the fear of the unknown. He adds that there is much uncertainty with many things - such as the virus, the election and civil unrest -- and most are growing weary of it.

“I think this Adventv -- which is about prayer, studying Scripture, and waiting for the Messiah -- has been especially fruitful for those who seek him,” he said. “We're a little less trusting in worldly ways and worldly news, which are so tenuous, so deceptive, so fleeting, that it is the very recipe for frustration to place our hope in them. We need peace. We need to be at peace in our hearts, so that God may dwell there, to make us strong. Doubtless, there are battles to be fought before we get there. This is Advent. It has never been different.”

Through the darkness of the winter days and our sullenness, Weighner said it may help us seek the light which alone can give hope, even beyond the drudgery of waiting for things beyond our control.