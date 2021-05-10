CRABGRASS
A domestic disturbance ended in a suicide Monday night.
After his disorderly conduct arrest while protesting the return to duty of the police officer who shot his nephew, Justin Blake — Jacob Blake’…
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
Two separate incidents of gunfire were reported in Kenosha early Wednesday.
Kenosha Police are investigating a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy.
A 30-year-old Kenosha man is in custody facing a felony charge after he was arrested early Thursday for firing gunshots into the air.
A Kenosha alderwoman is expressing outrage that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey’s service weapon was stolen from an unlocked vehicle and…
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
They had just finished their takeout dinner Saturday night and were walking past the Duck Creek Kitchen & Bar in the Oneida Casino, when t…
For 32 years, David and Marilyn Lauer have looked out their window and watched the activities at Bose Elementary School across the street.