Crash leads to felony DUI charge

A 30-year-old Waukegan, Ill., woman is accused of driving drunk with two children in her vehicle early Sunday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
Jomary Santiago Torres made her initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Monday afternoon. Keating set a $5,000 cash bond, and Santiago Torres is due back in court Nov. 10 for a 9:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.
Santiago Torres is charged with felony operating while intoxicated causing injury and her third drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, both with a minor child in the vehicle.
The felony carries a maximum fine of $20,000 and 12 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police Officer parked on 125th Street and 39th Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday stated he “heard a loud boom, as if a loud cannon had been shot off.”
The officer observed a rear taillight of a vehicle in the ditch of 125th Place and 39th Avenue. A Honda had just collided with a utility pole on the west side of 39th Avenue and sustained heavy front-end damage. The pole was split at the base, the complaint states.
Two children, a 15-year-old and a 2-year-old, were seated in the rear of the vehicle. Both children and the defendant were able to exit the vehicle on their own. The teenager complained of pain on the right side of her head, and the 2-year-old had a small amount of blood on the outside of his mouth as if he may have bitten his lip, the complaint states.
Santiago Torres told police she had consumed alcohol at a party at 2 a.m. and was southbound on 39th Avenue when a deer ran in front of her that caused her to swerve off the road.
The defendant was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results were unavailable.
Court records indicate that Santiago Torres has previous drunken driving convictions in 2009 and 2015, both in Lake County, Ill.