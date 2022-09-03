Crash on 88th Avenue and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie Wednesday afternoon

WEDNESDAY CRASH
A 4:09 p.m. crash involving a semitrailer and a Jeep occurred on 88th Avenue and 104th Street in Pleasant Prairie Wednesday. According Sgt. Sean Flahive of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, the collision involved minor damage to the front bumper of the Jeep and no injuries were reported. He said officers were interviewing witnesses Wednesday night and the crash remained under investigation.
