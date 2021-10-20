Crisis services available tor people struggling with mental health issues, domestic violence

For those struggling with mental illness or other stress-related conditions, the Crisis Hotline can be reached at 262-657-7188. Women and Children’s Horizons offers help for those dealing with domestic violence and can be reached at 262-652-9900.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deneen Smith
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today