Crowds fill up grounds for Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers

SOMERS -- Sunny skies and cooler weather helped boost crowds which turned out Saturday for the annual Sweet Corn Fest .
The festival continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jerry Smith Produce and Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. Admission is $5.
Activities include a bounce pillow, hayrides, a petting zoo, tire mountain, access to a playground, music and karaoke. Pony rides and face painting are available for an additional fee.
For more information, visit www.smithpumpkinfarm.com/events/sweet-corn-fest.