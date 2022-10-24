Crystal Dawn Nerison, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree reckless endangering safety.
Crystal Dawn Nerison
Related to this story
Most Popular
The perfect, unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins actually lost three times, and the Green Bay Packers were one of the three teams to beat that historic team.
Coopers Uptown has announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon with normal business hours beginning the next day.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Kenosha Police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger’s side of an office…
One of two suspects sought for a mass shooting outside an Uptown Kenosha bar last month has been arrested in Georgia.
The path to playing time with the Badgers is loaded, but recruit Lola Schumacher is unfazed. “I thrive on competition," she said.
When added together, the 25 families on this list have a combined net worth of $943.7 billion. If they were a country, they'd be the 17th richest nation in the world.
A warrant has been issued for a Chicago man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Kenosha Water Utili…
Football Playoffs: Central secures second playoff victory in school history, St. Joe's pitches a shutout
PADDOCK LAKE — The history books simply aren’t safe when it comes to the Central football team this season.