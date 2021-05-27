Curly
Have you ever REALLY wanted a live version of the Snuggle bear mascot mixed with a dash of Pikachu? Well... View on PetFinder
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
WATCH NOW: Driver of vehicle allegedly attempting to flee Pleasant Prairie traffic stop seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
- Updated
An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha in August, made his first in-person court appearance Friday.
'Vigilante' who killed grandfather over a decades-old crime will have opportunity for release from prison
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades-long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bru…
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
- Updated
A proposed gas station development on Interstate 94 frontage road has sparked a discussion of maximizing uses along one of the city’s most vis…
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
A Milwaukee attorney representing an Illinois Black Lives Matter activist, charged for actions alleged the day after Jacob Blake was shot, unsuccessfully argued to have a case thrown out over how the evidence claimed against her client was presented.
Arrest warrants were issued Monday morning for two Kenosha men in connection with an April bar fight.