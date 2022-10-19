Curtis Isiaha Thomas, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, battery, and disorderly conduct.
A south side Kenosha grocery store has received state recognition for outstanding diverse and inclusive hiring practices earlier this week.
Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according…
Carter Gilmore thought he had a breakthrough game last January. As playing time dwindled, he knew he had to make an impression.
Kenosha Police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger’s side of an office…
The teacher told a fifth-grade student that "she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
The path to playing time with the Badgers is loaded, but recruit Lola Schumacher is unfazed. “I thrive on competition," she said.
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
A very special Kenosha girl was showered in love and donations over the weekend.
