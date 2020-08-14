You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cycle Challenge Info Box
View Comments

Cycle Challenge Info Box

Great Cycle Challenge

What: Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund

Who: Kenosha residents Chantal and Lauren McLelland

When: Through the month of September

Goals: Chantal: $2,500 or more; Lauren: $500 or more

Online donation pages: Chantal: www.Great Cycle Challenge.com/riders/ChantalmcLelland; Lauren: www.Great Cycle Challenge.com/riders/Lizzymac

More information: www.greatcyclechallenge.com

Information on the Children's Cancer Research Fund: visit www.childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348

—by Heather Larson Poyner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics