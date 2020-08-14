Cycle Challenge Info Box

Great Cycle Challenge
What: Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund
Who: Kenosha residents Chantal and Lauren McLelland
When: Through the month of September
Goals: Chantal: $2,500 or more; Lauren: $500 or more
Online donation pages: Chantal: www.Great Cycle Challenge.com/riders/ChantalmcLelland; Lauren: www.Great Cycle Challenge.com/riders/Lizzymac
More information: www.greatcyclechallenge.com
Information on the Children's Cancer Research Fund: visit www.childrenscancer.org or call 888-422-7348
—by Heather Larson Poyner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!