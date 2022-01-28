Meet D.O.G aka Diogi Just look at those eyes !! Diogi is a gorgeous 3 yr old, 50 pound, American... View on PetFinder
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police said Sunday there were no apparent signs of trauma upon discovering the body of a retired Kenosha police off…
A new large distribution center is going up in Kenosha and has cleared an additional hurdle in the permitting process.
The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous north…
An 11-month investigation that began last February with a drug overdose ended in December with a significant amount of cocaine, personal prope…
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in what sheriff’s investigators described as a…
A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual …
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department has identified two people who were killed in separate accidents last week.
An 18-year-old Kenosha man, one of five charged for a January 2020 gang shooting, will spend 10 years in a state prison.
On stage, John Cooper looms large, a commanding figure at music festivals filled with thousands of screaming fans.
