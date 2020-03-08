Dages composes the "beats' in electronic accompaniment

When he’s not taxing his triceps or amplifying his abs, Alex Dages is making music.

Dages composes the “beats” — electronic musical accompaniment — for Kenosha-based, up-and-coming rap artist Caleb Hutchison, whose stage name is ILY Truly.

Their musical collaboration, which features other members, is called Death Rose.

“I’ve always had an interest and love for music,” Dages said. “And this project is starting to take off. It’s actually becoming profitable. We’ve been doing shows and posting music online for about two years. “We’ve developed a really solid following.”

Composing beats — using computer software that replicates the sounds of instruments — is a slow and tedious process, said Dages, who has a basement studio in his Somers home. He’s a self-taught musical maestro with a natural feel for melodies and percussion.

“There’s a million ways to mess it up, but it’s fulfilling and fun,” he said of his endeavor.

He and Hutchison have become friends as well musical partners.

“He has really inspired me and helped me with the music,” Dages said. “And we’ve grown a lot together. It’s been a great learning experience.”

