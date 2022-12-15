Daily Sports Calendar, Dec. 16

FRIDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Reuther at Mountain Top Christian Academy, 5 p.m. St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran. Wilmot at Delavan-Darien. Central at Burlington. Christian Life at Heritage Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) - Christian Life at Heritage Christian, 5:45 p.m. Racine Lutheran at St. Joseph. The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran. Waterford at Central.
Wrestling - Christian Life at West Allis Central Invite, 5 p.m.
Gymnastics - Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay at Elkhorn Invite, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Wrestling - Bradford at Fond du Lac Invite, 8 a.m. Tremper at Beaver Dam Invite, 9 a.m. Shoreland Lutheran at Beloit Turner Invite, 9:15 a.m. Christian Life at West Allis Central Invite, 9:30 a.m. Wilmot at Madison Invite, Alliant Energy Center, 10 a.m. Central at Glenbard South, Ill. Invite, 10 a.m.
Boys basketball - Tremper at Milwaukee Bradley Tech Invite, noon. The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Gymnastics - Tremper, Bradford at Franklin Invite, Altius Academy, 1 p.m.
Swimming - Badger/Central/Wilmot, Tremper, Bradford at Beloit Memorial Invite, 10 a.m.
Hockey - Bradford vs. Waukesha North at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena/Skating Rink, 6 p.m.