Daily Sports Calendar, Sept. 22-24

Bradford

Thursday—Girls golf at SEC Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., Racine, 9 a.m. Girls tennis vs. Franklin, 4 p.m. Girls volleyball vs. Milwaukee Reagan, 6:30 p.m.

Friday—Football at Racine Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday—Cross country at Janesville Invite, Blackhawk Golf Course, 9 a.m. Girls swimming at Jefferson Invite, 11 a.m. Boys volleyball at Indian Trail Invite, 8:30 a.m. Girls volleyball at Johnson Creek Invite, 9 a.m.

Central

Thursday—Girls tennis at SLC tournament, singles at Elkhorn, doubles Delavan-Darien, 1 p.m. (Central and Wilmot). Boys volleyball at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Friday—Football vs. Waterford, 7 p.m.

Saturday—Girls tennis at SLC tourney, 8 a.m. Girls volleyball at Slinger Invite, 8 a.m.

Christian Life

Thursday—Girls volleyball vs. Lake Country Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.

Friday—Football at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m. Boys soccer vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Trail

Thursday—Girls golf, SEC Tournament, Meadowbrook, 9 a.m. Girls tennis vs. Racine Case, 4 p.m.

Friday—Football vs. Racine Horlick, 5:30 p.m. Girls tennis at Madison West Invite, TBD.

Saturday—Cross country at Janesville Invite, 9 a.m. Girls tennis at Madison West Invite. Hosting Indian Trail Invite, 8:30 a.m. (IT, Bradford, Tremper, Central, Wilmot).

Shoreland Lutheran

Thursday—Cross country at Big Foot Invite, Duck Pond, Fontana, 4:30 p.m.

Friday—Football at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Boys soccer vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday—Girls volleyball at Wisconsin Lutheran Invite, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 9 a.m.

St. Joe’s

Thursday—Girls tennis at Milwaukee King, 4 p.m. Girls volleyball vs. Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.

Friday—Football vs. Milwaukee Academy of Excellence, Ameche Field (Homecoming), 7 p.m. Boys soccer vs. Salam School, Ameche, 4 p.m.

Saturday—Cross country at Brookfield Invite, Naga-waukee Park, 8 a.m. Girls tennis at Metro Classic Conference meet, Racine Prairie, 9 a.m. Girls volleyball at Lake Country Lutheran Invite, 8 a.m.

Tremper

Thursday—Girls golf at SEC meet (Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail), Meadowbrook Racine, 9 a.m. Girls tennis at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.

Friday—Football at Racine Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m. Boys soccer at Homestead Invite, 5 p.m.

Saturday—Boys soccer vs. Pewaukee at Homestead Invite, noon. Girls volleyball at Port Washington Invite, 9 a.m.

Wilmot

Thursday—Girls tennis at SLC tourney (see above under Central). Boys volleyball vs. Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday—Football at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Saturday—Cross country at Grant, Ill. Invite, 9 a.m. Girls tennis at SLC tourney, 8 a.m. Boys volleyball at Indian Trail Invite, 8:30 a.m.