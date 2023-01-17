 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dale Robert Delaney

Dale Robert Delaney, 50, of Bristol, faces charges of theft of movable property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), and bail jumping.

