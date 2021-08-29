 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dance performance
0 Comments

Dance performance

  • 0

TRADITIONS OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA

The Panadanza Dance Company of Milwaukee performed for the public at the Southwest Library in Kenosha on Saturday.

The event featured dance performances and an educational presentation with live drummers highlighting traditions of the African Diaspora from West Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the United States.

African Diaspora is the term commonly used to describe the mass dispersion of peoples from Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trades, from the 1500s to the 1800s. The Diaspora took millions of people from Western and Central Africa to diﬀerent regions throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert