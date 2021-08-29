Dance performance

From left, Imani Jalil, Karlies Kelley Vedula and Chancie Cole dance during a performance of the Pandanza Dance Company at the Southwest Library on SaturdaY.
Jahmes Finlayson keeps the beat while singing during a performance of the Pandanza Dance Company at the Southwest Library.
Jahmes Finlayson sings during a performance of the Pandanza Dance Company.
Kiran Vedula smiles as the group receives applause after a song during Saturday's performance.
Karlies Kelly Vedula, front, dances as her husband, Kiran, plays the drums during the performance Saturday.
From left, Chancie Cole, Karlies Kelley Vedula and Imani Jalil dance during a performance of the Pandanza Dance Company at the Southwest Library on Saturday.
From left, Kiran Vedula plays the drums as Imani Jalil, Chancie Cole, and his wife Karlies Kelley Vedula dance.
Kiran Vedula, left, gets help from Giovanna Rodriguez, 14, right, with recording a beat during the performance.
Jahmes Finlayson, left, and Kiran Vedula, right, play the drums as Karlies Kelly Vedula, center left, Chancie Cole, and Imani Jalil dance on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
TRADITIONS OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA
The Panadanza Dance Company of Milwaukee performed for the public at the Southwest Library in Kenosha on Saturday.
The event featured dance performances and an educational presentation with live drummers highlighting traditions of the African Diaspora from West Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the United States.
African Diaspora is the term commonly used to describe the mass dispersion of peoples from Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trades, from the 1500s to the 1800s. The Diaspora took millions of people from Western and Central Africa to diﬀerent regions throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!