Dance performance

The Panadanza Dance Company of Milwaukee performed for the public at the Southwest Library in Kenosha on Saturday.

The event featured dance performances and an educational presentation with live drummers highlighting traditions of the African Diaspora from West Africa, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil and the United States.

African Diaspora is the term commonly used to describe the mass dispersion of peoples from Africa during the Transatlantic Slave Trades, from the 1500s to the 1800s. The Diaspora took millions of people from Western and Central Africa to diﬀerent regions throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.