 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Frank Olszewski

  • 0
Daniel Frank Olszewski

Daniel Frank Olszewski, 41, of Salem, faces charges of possession of child pornography, possession of improvised explosives, sex offender registry violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert