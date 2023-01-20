Dante Laja Davis, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of THC (2nd+), and probation and parole.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dante Laja Davis, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of THC (2nd+), and probation and parole.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An indoor gun range and education facility is coming to the Village of Somers, with the Village Board approving a development agreement during…
The principal of Burlington High School has resigned after just six months on the job.
PlaySmart installers reported that Lakeland Park is the second-largest in the state after the company's four-story, 39-feature Wilderness Playhouse soft playground at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission has approved a new development bringing a popular Chicago-based Italian beef sandwich restaurant and a be…
Duke’s Country Saloon in Kenosha is under new ownership, with plans to reopen in mid-February with an expanded food menu and the return of liv…
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
The jury retrial of Mark Jensen, accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in 1998, entered its second week in Kenosha County Cir…
The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and subsequent officer-involved shooting near the Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris Monday has died, …
Kenosha police arrested a 40-year-old man who hid in the attic of a home in the city’s Uptown neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit Monday.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Kenosha Common Markets Inc., operator of Kenosha HarborMarket, and Visit Pleasant Prairie have announced a collaboration th…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.