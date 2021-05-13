DAR historical markers in Kenosha

As a service organization interested in the preservation of history, during the past 125 years the Kenosha Daughters of the American Revolution has left its mark on Kenosha. Here are a few examples to discover:
- In 1923 the commemoration of the settlement of Kenosha (then called Pike) in 1835 with a plaque on the tower of what was then the Sixth Avenue lift bridge. This plaque has since been located to Simmons Island.
- The site of the first Free School in Wisconsin, opened in Kenosha on June 16, 1845. The marker is located at 11th Avenue and 58th Street.
- Kenosha’s first church, established by the Society of Methodists in 1840 at what is now the Dayton Residential Care Center, 521 59th St.
- July 4, 1906: The Kenosha DAR in collaboration with the Sons of the American Revolution, dedicated a flag and flagstaff installed at Library Park to be flown on national holidays and anniversaries. At the time Mrs. Zalmon Simmons requested it to be flown everyday weather permitting so a second flag was purchased for this purpose.