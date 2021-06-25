Dare2Tri athletes compete for Tokyo Olympics slots

For a select group of parathletes, Sunday’s Pleasant Prairie Triathlon will provide an opportunity to qualify their country for the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Hosted by Race Day Events, the Pleasant Prairie Triathlon is the designated race for the PATCO Americas Triathlon Para Championships (Pan-American Triathlon Confederation).
According to press information provided by the non-profit parathletic organization Dare2Tri, Sunday’s triathlon will give elite-level athletes from North, South and Central America the chance to earn qualification points for the paralympic Tokyo Games.
Selection Event #2For the U.S.-based competitors of this race, this will be the second opportunity to be selected for a chance to represent the United States and compete in the Tokyo Games this summer, note Dare2Tri organizers. Athletes scoring the best in their categories at the elite level will join the roster of American paralympians from Selection Event #1 for the Tokyo Games.