Dare2Tri athletes compete for Tokyo Olympics slots

According to press information provided by the non-profit parathletic organization Dare2Tri, Sunday’s triathlon will give elite-level athletes from North, South and Central America the chance to earn qualification points for the paralympic Tokyo Games.

Selection Event #2For the U.S.-based competitors of this race, this will be the second opportunity to be selected for a chance to represent the United States and compete in the Tokyo Games this summer, note Dare2Tri organizers. Athletes scoring the best in their categories at the elite level will join the roster of American paralympians from Selection Event #1 for the Tokyo Games.