Darrell Dupree Garrett, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and possession of marijuana.
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire bro…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An Illinois man has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie on Oct. 29.
Families and friends who recently visited deceased loved ones at St. George Cemetery were surprised at what they saw: memorabilia piled high i…
The case of the former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm was bound to Kenosha Coun…
A 39-year-old Kenosha man is accused of hit-and-run and driving a vehicle while intoxicated for the fourth time.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
It couldn’t have been timed any better as Kenosha’s two Downtown farmers markets moved inside for the cold, winter months on Saturday.
A 39-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous criminal charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at an apartment unit above a po…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Ba…
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!
