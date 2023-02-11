Hi, I’m Dart. I’m a sweet, 10-11 week old girl that will grow up to be large and strong. My... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Hi, I’m Dart. I’m a sweet, 10-11 week old girl that will grow up to be large and strong. My... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 42-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly shooting into a Somers beauty salon.
Two Kenosha men are accused of painting graffiti across the city over six months on public and private property.
Boasting a simple menu and seven levels of spice, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come to Kenosha. The eatery will open its doors on Friday.
Another attempt at a Fleet Farm store in Kenosha County is underway in Bristol, with a more than 130,000-square-foot facility planned just sou…
Do you hope this catches on?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.