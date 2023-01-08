David and Darlene Drake of Pleasant Prairie mark 50th wedding anniversary

David A and Darlene A. Drake of Pleasant Prairie marked their 50th wedding anniversary recently with a dinner with family and friends.

Dave Drake met Darlene Pecsi in Milwaukee where Darlene worked at the Texaco bulk plant on Jones Island. David came to the office to begin the process of purchasing a Texaco franchise in 1972. The station was in Kenosha.

The couple were married on Nov. 25, 1972, at St. Thaoms Aquinas Church in Kenosha.

David is a lifelong Kenosha resident and they have lived in Kenosha all 50 years of their marriage.

They have two children: the late Shawn David Drake; and Brandon Joseph Drake of Oak Creek; and have two grandchildren: Kennedy A. and Addison G. Drake of Blacklick, Ohio.

David is a retired owner/operator of a Mobile Service Station and convenience store, retiring in 2022. Darlene retired in 2013 as a human resources assistance for the City of Kenosha.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Respect and love for each other and remembering that marriage is a commitment through both the good times and the bad.