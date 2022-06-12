David and Karen Larsen of Kenosha mark 60th wedding anniversary

David and Karen Larsen of Kenosha celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 2.

David Larsen met Karen Rovik at a Bible class at St. Mary's Lutheran Church, where at first she didn't think too highly of the beard David was growing while attending Dana College in Blair, Neb.

They were married on June 2, 1962.

They have four children: Kevin (Jackie) Larsen, of Genoa, Ill.; Erik (Wendy) Larsen, of Kenosha; Dana Larsen, of Kenosha; and Erin (Rich) Preston, of Kenosha. They also have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

David retired from Wisconsin Natural Gas Company in 2000. Karen held various office positions and concluded her working career in retail in 2020.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? They both feel "Life is Good," and are thankful for their family and friends, and appreciate every day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0