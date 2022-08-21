David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary

David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary in May with a family dinner at the Hob Nob. They plan a family trip to Universal Studios in Florida.

David Bullamore met Wiesia Siecinski through mutual friends and later reconnected after David returned from serving in the Army in Vietnam. He said he remembered her beautiful big brown eyes from the first time they met. They started dating and fell in love and a short (depending on your view) three years later married on May 27, 1972. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Adam Bullamore and Paulina Zarebska/Bullamore, of Pleasant Prairie; Annette Bullamore of Kenosha; and Phillip and Katie Bullamore, of Kenosha. They have one grandchild.

David worked for Piggy Wiggly, retiring in 2010. Wiesia worked as a court reporter for Kenosha County Circuit Court, retiring in 2012.

Their honeymoon to Disney World and New Orleans was the start of their travels, something they enjoy. Since then they have traveled to (mostly by car) 49 states (with plans to visit No. 50 Alaska next year). They also enjoyed several trips to Poland to tour the country and visit relatives.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? To paraphrase “Forrest Gump”: Marriage is like a roller coaster. You get your ticket and you are buckled in together for the thrills and the ups and downs that life throws at you; sometimes it’s fast, sometimes slow. There’s a surprise at every turn. But it is an adventure, enjoy! We know we DO, and remember it started with a couple of” I DO’s”.