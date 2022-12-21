David John Gibson, 57, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and battery.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and three others are inj…
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and two others are injur…
A new bakery serving everything from soup to cinnamon rolls has opened in Downtown Kenosha. Run by a mother and son duo, From Scratch Bakery &…
Grace Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. See photos from the competition.
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
A fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood is now being investigated as an arson, according to Ke…
The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during …
Oh, what a rush.
A 32-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who was out on bond for previous alleged crimes is now facing new charges for allegedly maintaining a drug …
