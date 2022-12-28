 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Reese Hubbard

  • 0
David Reese Hubbard

David Reese Hubbard, 48, of Highland Park, Illinois, faces charges of theft of movable property (from person/corpse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), battery, child abuse (recklessly cause bodily harm), and probation and parole.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert