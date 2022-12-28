David Reese Hubbard, 48, of Highland Park, Illinois, faces charges of theft of movable property (from person/corpse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), battery, child abuse (recklessly cause bodily harm), and probation and parole.
David Reese Hubbard
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Milwaukee woman faces charges after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police, and all before crashing into a …
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins.
Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is investigating a death at an assisted living facility.
An 89-year-old female resident of a Kenosha assisted-living facility and memory care center was found dead outside the facility on Dec. 19.
A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department vehicle pursuit reportedly ends with suspect's self-inflicted death.
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department vehicle pursuit ended in a suspect’s self-inflicted death Thursday.
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga.
Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured earlier this week by U.S. Marshals, local authorities a…
A strong game plan, two turnovers and superior "want-to" powered the Badgers defense's performance in Jim Leonhard's last game on the Wisconsin sidelines.