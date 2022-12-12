 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David Richard Matoska

David Richard Matoska

David Richard Matoska, 62, of Genoa City, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, operate/go armed with firearm while intoxicated, violation of harassment injunction or order, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense).

