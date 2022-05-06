Day deals with elements

Jason Day shook his head vigorously after holing an 11-footer for birdie on his ninth hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm — not out of disgust, but to whip the excess water off his cap. For the rest of the round, Day shed the hat entirely.

Whatever it took to get through a wet blanket of a day in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Md.

Day expected a grind and got one, shooting a 3-under 67 in steady rain on Friday to expand his lead to three shots. Going for his first victory in four years, the former No. 1 player was at 10-under 130 through two rounds and relishing the chance to relax and watch the rest of the field try to stay dry.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s nice to be back in the mix, nice to be leading. It’s still two more days left, so I can’t get too far ahead of myself,” Day said.

Rain was expected the rest of the day, with more rain, unseasonable cold and stronger wind Saturday and even colder temperatures Sunday.

Day got a tip from playing partner Max Homa, who was his closest pursuer after a 66. Homa told Day he flinched because water dripped from the bill of his cap onto his putter, causing him to ram his birdie putt 6 feet by on the par-4 18th. Homa tossed the hat to caddie Joe Greiner before making the comebacker.

Day played his second nine holes hatless, a rare sight on the PGA Tour.

• Phil Mickelson lost $40 million gambling between 2010 and 2014, according to a report.

Mickelson, 51, famously owed millions in gambling debts to a man convicted of insider trading in 2017. A source told golf writer Alan Shipnuck that federal investigators determined Mickelson lost $40 million while betting from 2010-2014.

Shipnuck estimated Mickelson’s income at $40 million per year in those years, but given his notoriously vast expenses, it’s possible he was losing money.

Many people speculated that gambling debt was part of Mickelson’s motivation for cozying up to an extremely controversial breakaway golf tour funded by Saudi Arabia.

The six-time major champion denied that. He said he simply wanted “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates” even if it meant jumping into business with “scary (expletive deleted)” with “a horrible record on human rights.”

Shipnuck also reported Mickelson’s quotes about Saudi Arabia in February as part of his upcoming biography of the fan-favorite golfer.

It remains unclear whether Mickelson will play in this year’s PGA Championship beginning May 19, despite the fact that he won the tournament last year. Shipnuck, a veteran golf writer who spent years working on the book, said even he didn’t know.

College football

The brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Henry Ervil Swinney III, 53, of Clemson, South Carolina, was arrested on April 23. The attorney general's release said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swinney.

Investigators say Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material. It is a second-degree felony charge that could bring up to 10 years in prison.

Swinney's case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.

