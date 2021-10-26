Day of the Dead event returns to Downtown

KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space and The Vault Banquet Hall are hosting a Day of the Dead Celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

The event, at the Downtown Kenosha venues, 624 and 625 57th St., will feature art, live music, food and beverages.

Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday that celebrates family members who have died.

Traditional activities include sugar skull decorating, art demonstrations, traditional Mexican Ofrenda (a collection of objects placed on display during a Day of the Dead celebration) and Catrina face painting.

And on Saturday night, Creative Space is hosting a Halloween concert featuring Stone Theory, which bills itself as "The Band From Mars."

The Oct. 30 concert starts at 7 p.m. and will also feature artwork and tarot card readings.

For more about Kenosha Creative Space, log on at www.kenoshacreativespace.com.

