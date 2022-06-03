WATCH NOW: Day two of Hillcrest graduations celebrates SOAR program participants

The second round of Hillcrest School 2022 graduates celebrated their accomplishments Friday morning, with six students of the SOAR program, Hillcrest’s night school, marking their first steps into a new chapter.

The six students, five of whom started in Hillcrest’s T.I.M.E program, were Darrion Allen, Davian Farris, Isaiah Pricebroom, Sheila Edwards, Demetrius Ellis and Camaren Pinkton. Another two students were not able to attend, Larry Johnson and Deundra Nichols.

KUSD Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock started by congratulating the student’s parents for their support and efforts.

“You’ve put a lot of work into putting your kids through school,” Haithcock said. “So thank you, I hope your hearts are full of pride.”

To the students, Haithcock praised their “grit and determination” in the face of personal struggles and difficulties. His primary advice drew from the schools “circle of courage,” which has four main tenets: mastery, generosity, belonging and independence. For the gathered students, he emphasized the last one.

“You’re becoming adults, you’re leaving school and the teachers who supported you,” Haithcock said. “It’s time to really think about and get good at the concept of independence.”

Haithcock framed the challenges the students had faced in their lives as a potential strength, and something to be valued.

“The world needs people who have struggled in their lives,” Haithcock said. “You’ve overcome a lot to get to this point.”

Principal Eitan Benzaquen wanted to look ahead, and congratulated the students for their accomplishments.

“Although this ceremony marks a close in a chapter of your lives, the next is exciting as well,” Benzaquen said.

Graduate Isaiah Pricebroom seemed to take their words to heart.

“It feels good, I’m not going to lie. It’s a new chapter,” Pricebroom said.

Pricebroom said he was hoping to start his own restaurant business at some point. He was thankful to the staff and faculty of Hillcrest.

“The teachers helped me a lot,” Pricebroom said. “A lot of personal connections.”

The Total Interagency Model for Education Program was developed and implemented in 1985 to provide a therapeutic, educational environment to meet the needs of students with special needs, adjudicated, and other high-risk youth who are unable to function in a less restrictive or more “traditional” educational setting.

