Dear Abby for May 23

DEAR ABBY: My daughter and son-in-law have been married for seven years and have two young daughters. We get along well and spend a lot of time together. Our daughter is an only child, and I have noticed over time that my son-in-law is very selfish and puts his needs before the family’s. Because he works hard, he seems to feel it entitles him to do whatever he wants. My daughter works hard too, and she constantly puts the family’s needs and his needs ahead of her own.

I know she’s not happy about his spending habits. Recently, over her objections, he bought an $80,000 car. While they can afford it, I believe she resents the bulk of the family expenses falling on her while he gets what she calls his “boy toys.” Their earnings are very disparate. My daughter, a doctor, makes three times his salary as a police officer. They have been in counseling, but it seems to have had minimal impact.

How can I support my daughter in dealing with this? I worry about her happiness. I have a good relationship with my son-in-law, but we don’t discuss difficult issues. So, while I want to support their family, it will have to be through my daughter. Any suggestions for me? — HELPFUL MOM IN MARYLAND