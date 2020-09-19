Dear Abby for Sept. 19

I am currently dating a woman my age. When we disagree, I try my best to use what I learned. While I’m not perfect, I’m glad I have that foundation. The problem is, my girlfriend employs a lot of the bad behaviors from which I evolved. I see it clearly, but you can’t teach someone during an argument. How do we get on the same page? We love each other, so it would be nice to fine-tune our adversity to make it healthy and productive. — WANTING BETTER IN THE EAST

DEAR WANTING: Communication is all-important in relationships, as is the ability to fight fair when disagreements arise. Wait until your lady friend is calm, then suggest the two of you seek couples counseling together. It will not only help you to make your relationship “healthier and more productive,” it will also help the two of you grow closer by addressing any differences that might prevent it from developing further.

DEAR ABBY: One of my friends is a drama queen. Whenever things don’t go the way she wants, she freaks out and makes a big deal out of everything. It makes the times we spend together hard, because my other friends and I are scared we’ll start another fight with her. What can I do to make her stop making a big deal out of everything? — NO MORE DRAMA QUEEN

DEAR NO MORE: Your friend may be high strung, or she may simply create drama in order to get attention. Understand that you can’t “make” her stop doing it, but if you and your friends ignore her antics, she may tone it down when she realizes they aren’t bringing the reaction she’s looking for. If that doesn’t work, stop including her as often.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0