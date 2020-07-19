Dear Abby (July 19, 2020): Baby's name could cause sorrow

They’re moving into a beautiful house this weekend. My son told me he can’t wait for me to see it, and he’s sure it won’t be long before I’m allowed to come out and visit. What would you do? I’m thinking of buying an olive tree. They’re in style, and it would be my way if extending an olive branch. I will take it over when I know my son is there. Good idea? — BIG MOUTH IN OKLAHOMA

DEAR BIG MOUTH: It’s cute, but an olive BRANCH and another sincere apology might be less expensive and go over better. It might even last longer than a tree in her brand-new yard that reminds her of something unpleasant.

DEAR ABBY: I have a miniature dachshund, “Snoopy,” who I take on walks in the neighborhood. I am very good about picking up any deposits that he makes. One neighbor has asked that I not allow him to use her yard for either No. 1 or No. 2 while on his walks. Is this unreasonable or, more to the point, practical?

Anybody who has ever had a dog knows that stopping a dog and picking him up the second he lifts his leg or squats will quite often result in disaster. Again, I’m very good about picking up his deposits and have never left anything in her yard. What say you? — RESPONSIBLE PET GUARDIAN