Dear Abby (Sept. 25, 2020): Warring kids are barriers in couple's relationship

Three days in, we both realized it was a poor idea to travel together for an extended period of time. He has now become quite nasty and speaks ill of me. Should I write and request payment of the loan or let it go? — OUT OF POCKET IN VEGAS

DEAR OUT OF POCKET: If you had the forethought to put IN WRITING the fact you were lending this person money, you have a prayer of having the loan repaid. If you didn’t, you can try writing to this family (former) friend, but legally it won’t be worth the paper your letter is written on. If that’s the case, consider this an expensive lesson.

P.S. Because no effort was made over the last six years to repay your generosity, your road trip was doomed before it started.

DEAR ABBY: I have a very good friend I’ve known for 18 years. Without fail, every time we’re on the phone and she gets another call, she’ll say, “Oh, let me call you right back,” but she never does. Sometimes days will go by until I call her or she calls me, and then she acts like nothing happened.

We could be in the middle of a conversation, but she doesn’t call back. Or, she’ll call me while she’s driving somewhere and end the call when she has arrived at her destination, if she hasn’t already hung up to take another call.