Deartay D. Watson, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of an electric weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deartay D. Watson, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of an electric weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
The Kenosha Police Department is alerting residents about recent coyote sightings on the north side of the city, recommending caution and remi…
Editor’s note: In this occasional series, the Kenosha News takes a look at the life of a Kenosha County resident who has recently died. We sha…
The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
Modern Apothecary, an independently owned pharmacy in Downtown Kenosha, announced on social media that owner Erin Merritt had purchased 5700 6…
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Satuarday.
A Kenosha home that went on sale less than two weeks ago recently became a viral hit for its unique décor, selling just days later for above i…
An investigation is ongoing after the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received a call for shots fired early Saturday morning in the 8600 bl…
The former Badgers guard decided to skip the NBA Summer League in favor of an overseas opportunity that allowed him and his wife to continue playing.
After a viral "Stranger Things" Halloween display in Illinois was shut down due to a complaint, the family behind it now has the OK to reopen it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.