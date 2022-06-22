 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notice for June 22

Camilo Benitez, 79, of Racine, formerly of Kenosha, died at Ascension All Saints on June 19, 2022. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

