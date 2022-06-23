Death notice for June 23

Scott E. Liertz, 56, of Racine died June 11, 2022 at Aurora St Luke’s in Milwaukee. Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford is assisting the family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Scott E. Liertz, 56, of Racine died June 11, 2022 at Aurora St Luke’s in Milwaukee. Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford is assisting the family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A chaotic Kenosha County Board of Supervisors meeting adjourned after a Kenosha man was arrested during public comments Tuesday night.
Initial reports indicated that a 5-year-old female child and a 22-year-old man were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake. The man went underwater and did not resurface.
The man who shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 was found guilty of all the charges against him Tuesday.
A 36-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly possessing many videos of child pornography.
WHEATLAND — A fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in a field at River Valley Ranch mushroom farm along Highway 50. The farm is l…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police broke up a fight, arresting two men, one who allegedly kicked in the door to a home in the 5300 block of 75t…
After hitting a deer, an SUV reversed from the right shoulder of Interstate 94 into the left lane, leading to a crash with a tractor-trailer that killed one.
Two women suffered life-threatening injuries in a tandem skydiving accident Sunday, Racine County authorities reported.
To all the Democrats and Trump haters out there; I, and many fellow Americans, would like to personally thank you.
The TPC Network has announced that it plans to license the club, which will be renamed TPC Wisconsin when it reopens next year under the design of pro golfer Steve Stricker.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.