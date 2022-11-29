 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notice

  • 0

Borgardt, Elizabeth “Betty”, 87. of Kenosha, formerly of Racine, died on Nov. 27, 2022, at Home Inspired, Kenosha. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant, is serving the family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert