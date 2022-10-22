 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEATH NOTICE

  • 0

Thomas E. Fischer, 83, of Wausau, formerly of Kenosha, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert