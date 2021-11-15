 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DEATH NOTICE

  • 0

Theodore Schneider, 89, of Kenosha, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital. Proko Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert